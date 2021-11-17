Motorcyclist not wearing helmet dies in Silver Spring crash with car

A 28-year-old Rockville motorcyclist is dead after crashing into the rear of car in Silver Spring, Maryland, Tuesday evening.

Montgomery County police said the man’s name will be released after his family is notified.

The crash occurred at 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Columbia Pike and Stewart Lane.

The man on the black Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R crashed into the rear of a blue 2021 Volkswagen Jetta that was stopping for a traffic signal at Stewart Lane, the police said.

The motorcyclist who was not wearing a helmet died at the scene.

An investigation into the collision continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 240-773-6620.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened: