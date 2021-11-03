Montgomery County schools investigating ‘serious incident’ at Wootton High

The school system in Montgomery County, Maryland, is investigating a "serious incident," in which police were called, at one of its high schools.

The school system in Montgomery County, Maryland, is investigating a “serious incident,” in which police were called to one of its high schools.

The incident happened Tuesday just after 4 p.m. in a locker room and involved members of the varsity football team at Thomas S. Wootton High School in Rockville.

Montgomery County police responded to an assault originally believed to be sexual in nature. School officials did not specify what happened, but said in an email to the school community that the police found no evidence of a sexual assault.

Sources told NBC Washington that the incident involved an attempted assault with a broomstick.

Police said that because juveniles were involved, no specific information can be released. They said no further investigation and no charges are forthcoming at this time. Incidents that have to be reported to law enforcement include death, sexual assault, robbery, hate crime, possession of a firearm and gang activity, according to the school system.

The school is investigating it as a disciplinary issue, and will also determine whether the students were properly supervised according to school policy and procedure.

In 2019, Montgomery County schools released guidelines meant to improve the supervision of student-athletes after an investigation into alleged rapes in a locker room at Damascus High School found that there was a lack of player supervision during the time of the assault.

“I want to assure you we have taken all of the required steps, in collaboration with MCPD and the MCPS Department of School Security and Emergency Management, to ensure our students’ safety and well-being,” Principal Kimberly M. Boldon said in a statement Wednesday.

A first letter was sent to families of the football team on Tuesday night, stating that an event had occurred, practice was canceled and if players recorded the event, parents were asked to “delete and not share it,” The Washington Post reported. She sent a second email on Wednesday amending her suggestion to delete a video of what happened.

Montgomery County police told WTOP that they are not aware of the existence of any video of the incident.

Boldon said there will be a follow-up meeting with members of the team and their families.

Last year, a former football coach at the high school was charged with sexually abusing two players. According to police, the players were sexually abused after school hours and off school property.