Hypothermia alert issued for Montgomery Co. as Black Friday temps dip in DC area

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

November 26, 2021, 12:03 AM

Meteorologists said that Thanksgiving Day would see temperatures fall into the 40s in the D.C. area, and those sliding temperatures led to a hypothermia alert in Maryland hours before any in-person Black Friday shopping could begin. Here’s what you need to know.

Officials with Montgomery County Emergency Management issued the alert late Thursday, extending from 8 a.m. on Friday morning until at least 8 a.m. on Saturday.

County officials issue these alerts when forecast temperatures or wind chills in the county fall below 32 degrees. These conditions make hypothermia and frostbite likely for those in the county.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter told WTOP that wet conditions would be part of the forecast for a chilly Friday.

“We will have a blustery, much colder Black Friday with temperatures well below average and wind chills a good 10 degrees colder than that,” he said.

Ritter’s full forecast noted that there’s still a chance that there will be a decent amount of sunshine on Saturday, although temperatures will stay chilly.

The county’s alert highlighted warning signs for susceptible people — young children, seniors, those without shelter or in poorly heated homes — to be aware of.

These warning signs include:

  • Shivering, exhaustion
  • Confusion, fumbling hands
  • Memory loss
  • Slurred speech and drowsiness
  • For infants, bright red, cold skin or very low energy could also indicate hypothermia.

The county said that if you see these signs in a conscious person, take the person’s temperature. If it’s below 95 degrees, it is an emergency and medical attention should be sought.

Forecast

FRIDAY: Blustery and colder with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, brisk and chilly. Increasing clouds later in the day and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, brisk and chilly with a few scattered showers. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Weather Radar

Read More: It’s OK to avoid Black Friday shopping instead of taking on the cold.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

