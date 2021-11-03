Local Elections: In Virginia, GOP finds new playbook | Va. election results | Va. city, county results | Education fight a winning message in Va. | Md. election results
‘Find Some Bunny to Love’ event waves pet adoption fees for rabbits in Montgomery Co.

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 3, 2021, 12:59 PM

What’s better than a pet rabbit? A free pet rabbit.

And thanks to a pet adoption service in Montgomery County, Maryland, residents can pick up their own fluffy friend with no adoption fee all week.

The Montgomery County Animal Services and Adoption Center, in partnership with Friends of Montgomery County Animals, is hosting an adoption event called “Find Some Bunny to Love” from Nov. 3 through Nov. 9, during which adoption fees will be waived.

The adoption center said it currently has 25 rabbits up for adoption, and it’s currently at capacity for how many it can hold.

An adoption questionnaire and guidelines for adoption are available online. Those who submit a questionnaire from now until Nov. 9 will receive a voucher valid through the end of the month for a free rabbit adoption.

The shelter is open from noon to 7 p.m. on all weekdays except Wednesday, when the shelter is closed to the public. On weekends, shelter hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

