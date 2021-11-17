Boy, 15, in custody after ammunition found in Montgomery Co. school

A 15-year-old boy is in custody Wednesday after an incident at Northwood High School, in Silver Spring, Maryland, that led to a shelter-in-place order at that school and a lockdown at an elementary school.

In a letter to parents, Principal Jonathan Garrick said school officials got an anonymous tip that the student had brought a gun to school. When the boy was brought to the office, two rounds of ammunition were found on him. The boy then ran off.

School officials called the police, Garrick said; Northwood went into a shelter-in-place situation, and Forest Knolls Elementary School, next door, went into lockdown.

The boy turned himself in about an hour later, Garrick said, adding that police found a gun in a bush as part of their search, but it’s not known whether it belonged to the boy.

His name hasn’t been released, and the police said it’s still being worked out what charges he might face.