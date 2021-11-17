CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Young children receive wrong COVID-19 vaccine | MD schools mask mandate's future | Libraries offer free rapid test kits | Masks coming back in Montgomery Co. | Latest vaccine rates
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Boy, 15, in custody…

Boy, 15, in custody after ammunition found in Montgomery Co. school

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 17, 2021, 4:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 15-year-old boy is in custody Wednesday after an incident at Northwood High School, in Silver Spring, Maryland, that led to a shelter-in-place order at that school and a lockdown at an elementary school.

In a letter to parents, Principal Jonathan Garrick said school officials got an anonymous tip that the student had brought a gun to school. When the boy was brought to the office, two rounds of ammunition were found on him. The boy then ran off.

School officials called the police, Garrick said; Northwood went into a shelter-in-place situation, and Forest Knolls Elementary School, next door, went into lockdown.

The boy turned himself in about an hour later, Garrick said, adding that police found a gun in a bush as part of their search, but it’s not known whether it belonged to the boy.

His name hasn’t been released, and the police said it’s still being worked out what charges he might face.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DHS chief information security officer wary of Pentagon’s changes to CMMC

'Technology is there' to move beyond CAC, DISA says

Pending customer experience executive order takes equity goals ‘to the next level’

Former White House, Senate staffer to lead cloud-based tech group

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up