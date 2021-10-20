Walter Reed on lockdown for bomb threat investigation; no indication of active shooter

A shelter in place order has been issued for the Bethesda Navy base that houses Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the investigation of a bomb threat at the hospital's lobby. All patient appointments have been canceled. Shortly after 10 a.m., authorities said there was no indication of an active shooter but the complex remained locked down for the bomb threat investigation.

The Naval Support Activitiy Bethesda houses Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. The facility was on a lockdown Oct. 20, 2021, for the a bomb threat investigation.

The Naval Support Activity Bethesda said on Twitter the base received an anonymous phone call at 8:45 a.m. reporting a bomb at or near the Building 10 on the base, which is the main hospital lobby.

Earlier, authorities said they were also investigating a possible active shooter threat but shortly after 10 a.m., the base tweeted, “At this time, there is no indication of an active shooter on the installation. A bomb threat is still under investigation. A lockdown remains in place.”

All gates to the facility are closed to the public.

Announcement at Bethesda military base where bomb threat is being investigated. Everyone told to shelter in place. Previous report of active shooter threat has been cleared – now only bomb threat. Base is on lockdown. @WTOP pic.twitter.com/dANVwvNjFx — Nick Iannelli (@NickWTOP) October 20, 2021

Walter Reed Bethesda tweeted a “hazard exists at” at the hospital. Patients and visitors were asked to stay away and people already on the campus already were told to “go indoors into the nearest building and shelter in place.”

All patient appointments have been canceled, Walter Reed said.

1/2 – 0925, 20OCT21: At approximately 8:45 a.m., the installation received a phone call from an anonymous source stating there is a bomb at or near Building 10. Security personnel have responded to the scene. — Naval Support Activity Bethesda (@nsabethesda) October 20, 2021

The police response has led to heavy traffic on nearby streets, including Wisconsin Avenue.

Severe backups are possible on Md. 355/Rockville Pike, Cedar Lane, Center Drive/Jones Bridge, the Montgomery County Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said.

WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene. Stay with WTOP for more on this developing story.