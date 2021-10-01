Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. schools to allow religious exemption | Cases falling | Mask requirement back at U.Va, | Latest cases in DC region
Police: Montgomery Co. man offered woman place to stay, then attacked her

October 1, 2021, 4:45 PM

Patrick Parker was arrested Tuesday. (Courtesy Montgomery County police).

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say a Gaithersburg man offered a woman a place to stay and then raped and assaulted her.

Patrick Clayton Parker, 32, was arrested Tuesday and charged with first-degree rape and attempted second-degree murder, police said in a news release Friday.

Police said Parker met the woman outside a Silver Spring business and talked with her casually before offering the woman, who was homeless at the time, a place to stay. Once in his home, Parker sexually assaulted, strangled, and hit the victim in the head, police said.

Police didn’t say when the reported assault took place or how they identified Parker as the suspect.

He is being held without bond.

Police said they are concerned Parker may have sexually assaulted other victims and asked anyone who believes they were victimized to call the Montgomery County Police Department’s Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5050.

