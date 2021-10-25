Coronavirus News: When will Montgomery Co. lift mask mandate? | Hogan says Md. prepared to vaccinate kids | National case trends | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police: Maryland man's decision…

Police: Maryland man’s decision to track and recover his stolen car wasn’t smart move

Megan Cloherty | mcloherty@wtop.com

October 25, 2021, 9:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Darnestown, Maryland, man who had his car stolen from his driveway was so frustrated, he decided to take matters into his own hands. But Montgomery County police said using Volvo’s tracking app to find the car himself in Southeast D.C. wasn’t a smart move.

Many newer vehicles have GPS location, but Montgomery County Assistant Police Chief Dinesh Patil believes it’s a tool that officers should use to find a stolen car, not owners.

“Going and taking the recovery into your own hands, you don’t know who you’re dealing with. On the other side, you don’t know the neighborhood,” he said. “A lot of times cars are stolen to be used in other crimes.

There could be a gun or drugs in the car, and it could have been used in a crime and need to be fingerprinted. The list of “what ifs” goes on and on.

Despite the disbanding of its auto theft unit due to budget cuts, police are still investigating stolen vehicles. Montgomery County police reports 1,137 vehicles have been stolen so far this year.

There’s a common element among all the cases, Patil said: The car was unlocked.

He said that because of push-button starts, “people are leaving their keys in the car out of convenience.”

He said there is no pattern to the thieves, who can range from teens messing around to criminals looking for cars to use in other crimes.

“They’re just going through neighborhoods, checking door handles. And if they get somewhat lucky, they may get in; they find your iPad or your cell phone or your purse or something. But they get really lucky if they find your car key in the car because people are doing that,” Patil said.

It is a relatively easy, low-risk crime that involves barely any confrontation and has a large reward, Patil said, so those attributes make stealing unlocked cars popular among criminals who are sharing their successes on social media.

For the most part, no one gets hurt, but Patil said he’s concerned about the crime escalating.

“We’ve had instances where these things elevate,” he said. “Imagine how much stuff you keep in your car. Your garage door opener is in there. Now, they come into your garage or decide, even worse, to come into your house while you’re sleeping. That’s our worst-case scenario that we don’t want to see happen. And it’s 100% preventable.”

Megan Cloherty

WTOP Investigative Reporter Megan Cloherty primarily covers breaking news, crime and courts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

From recruitment to retention, Army puts more management focus on civilian workforce

Moving more TRICARE patients to civilian care would cause 'significant harm,' study finds

Federal employees used 58% of special emergency paid leave fund for COVID-19

DoD civilians will be suspended without pay and then fired if they do not get vaccinated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up