Montgomery County schools considering 3 schedules for next school year

When it comes to planning out the year, parents know it all comes down to the school schedule. Montgomery County schools in Maryland is considering a schedule that would have kids back to school after Labor Day.

Three calendar options are on the table before the school board’s Policy Management Committee to review at its meeting Oct. 21. Only one of them has students starting class after Labor Day.

But, according to the meeting documents posted online, the only other difference between the schedules is when kids will get spring break.

It will make a recommendation to the school board, which plans to take up the topic of schedules during its next meeting on Tuesday.

The first option starts school Aug. 30, 2022 and ends June 15, 2023. The spring break for the first option is March 31 to April 10, 2023.

The second option begins class on Sept. 6, and ends June 22, 2023. Spring break for option two is the same as option one.

The final option brings kids back to the classroom on Aug. 30 and lets out on June 15, 2023 with spring break held between April 6 and April 16, 2023.