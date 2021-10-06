Montgomery Co. to offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters at 3 new sites

Montgomery County announced that three COVID-19 clinics will soon move to new sites in Silver Spring and Germantown with better capacity.

Health officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, are relocating some vaccination sites ahead of an expected surge in demand for boosters.

The county announced Tuesday that three clinics are moving to new sites with better capacity in Silver Spring and Germantown.

While walk-ins are accepted, appointments are recommended to decrease waiting time, and can be made online.

Sites will offer booster doses to eligible groups, in addition to first and second doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Here are the site locations:

Now available: Montgomery College — Germantown

Bioscience Education Building 20200 Observation Drive, Germantown

Open daily, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Starting Oct. 11: East County Recreation Center

3310 Gateshead Manor Way, Silver Spring

Sunday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, noon to 6 p.m.

Starting Oct. 11: Silver Spring Civic Building

1 Veterans Plaza, Silver Spring

Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Existing county-run clinics at the Dennis Avenue Health Center in Silver Spring and at Montgomery College’s Rockville campus will continue to offer testing services seven days a week and vaccinations on select days.

As of early October, people who received the Pfizer vaccine and are age 65 and older, age 18 and older with underlying medical conditions or ages 18 to 64 with increased risk of exposure due to their occupation, can get a booster six months after their second dose.

Immunocompromised residents who received the Moderna regiment can seek another dose at least 28 days after their second. Johnson & Johnson boosters have not yet been authorized.

See more information on who is eligible for a booster and what to bring to an appointment.