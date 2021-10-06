Montgomery Co. planning 100-member ‘test-to-stay’ mobile unit to reduce kids in COVID-19 quarantines

Officials in Montgomery County, Maryland, say they're hiring 100 additional medical staff for a mobile unit that will deploy to schools around the county and administer daily rapid tests to some students to reduce large-scale COVID-19 quarantines.

Already, about 30 testers have been hired and another 30 are expected to be onboarded by the end of next week, Montgomery County Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Earl Stoddard said during an online media briefing Wednesday.

Stoddard said county officials are meeting with Montgomery County Public Schools leaders Thursday to discuss rolling out the “test-to-stay” program, and will also brief the Maryland Department of Health on the county’s planning.

Late last month, the county said it was working on developing a test-to-stay model, which administers daily rapid tests to students after a known COVID-19 exposure and allows them to stay in the classroom as long as they keep testing negative.

The school system currently uses rapid tests to confirm whether students presenting with symptoms are positive for the coronavirus, as well as to conduct surveillance testing.

Stoddard said the finer details are still being worked out.

“We want to make sure that what we’re doing works,” he said. “And so I’m not going to commit to a timeline specifically today, but we are talking about once we get the 60 on board, we could potentially start beginning this process,” he said, of the program.

Even fully staffed, the testing unit wouldn’t be large enough to have one team for each of the county’s 134 elementary schools — because of their age, nearly all elementary students remain unvaccinated. So the idea is to have the units travel to different schools, especially those that are seeing the highest testing volume currently, he said.

Even once up and running, Stoddard said, the test-to-stay model won’t keep every student exposed to the coronavirus out of quarantine, but he said it should reduce the large quarantines that result from entire classrooms being asked to stay home.

Last week, about a dozen entire classrooms — each with about 20 students per classroom — were sent home to quarantine after a known positive COVID-19 case in the classroom, he said.

“Now, I realize that doesn’t get everyone back into the classroom, but it substantially reduces the number of quarantine kids, and obviously as we get more resources onboarded, we’ll be able to further reduce that number progressively throughout the throughout the next several weeks and months,” Stoddard said.

The testers are also being trained to act as vaccinators and could rapidly pivot to administering vaccinations of 5- to-11-year-olds once the COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for use in young children.

Federal health officials are expected to review data regarding the efficacy of vaccines in young children later this month.