Montgomery Co. leaders aim to limit proposed WSSC Water rate increase

WSSC Water customers in Montgomery County, Maryland, can expect a rate increase next year, but how much more they will be paying remains unclear.

The county government backs a rate hike, but not to the extent that WSSC Water wants.

The Montgomery County Council’s Transportation and Environment Committee said it would support a 6% rise to the cost of water and sewage service provided by WSSC Water during a work session Thursday.

The committee said it would be open to raising the rate limit another 1% as well. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich supports a 7% rate limit increase.

WSSC Water wants 9% for fiscal 2023.

Elrich, in an Oct. 14 memo to Montgomery County Council President Tom Hucker, said he was discussing the 7% figure with Prince George’s County officials.

The Prince George’s County Council recommended a 7% rate increase limit and is expected to hold a vote on Oct. 26, according to Montgomery County Council staffer Keith Levchenko.

Both county councils have agreed on rate increase limits over the last three years.

Levchenko said the customer impact from each 1% rate increase translates to an additional quarterly amount of approximately $2.39 on an average residential bill.