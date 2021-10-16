Coronavirus News: Manassas school reopens in-person classes next week | DC sets rent relief application deadline | FDA endorses booster for J&J vaccine | Latest cases in DC region | Local vaccination numbers
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Former Montgomery Co. teacher…

Former Montgomery Co. teacher sentenced for sex offenses against 2 students

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

October 16, 2021, 11:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A former Montgomery County, Maryland teacher was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison for sexually abusing a pair of students. Prosecutors said some of the abuse happened in his classroom.

Maxwell Bero
Maxwell Bero, 30, was sentenced to eight years in prison as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. (Courtesy Montgomery County police, file)

Maxwell Bero, 31, told the judge that his conduct was inappropriate and morally reprehensible.

“For a long time, my mind could not accept that it was me who participated in this inappropriate criminal conduct,” Bero said in court. “I have accepted that the good I have done does not erase or minimize my conduct which brings me in court.”

Between 2014 and 2015, Bero was a history teacher at Col. E. Brooke Lee Middle School in Silver Spring, Maryland.

He pleaded guilty to groping and fondling the first victim inside his classroom at the end of school. She was 14 years old at the time.

Bero admitted sending nude photos of himself to a second student and inappropriately touching her during a club activity in his classroom as well.

Prosecutors said Bero, who was also a one-time candidate for Congress, used social media to groom the girls and gain their trust.

In court, one of the victims told the judge that she suffers from clinical depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I cry almost every day,” said the victim, who is now 21. “I have tremendous trouble feeling safe in my own body.”

Bero’s 8-year sentence is part of a plea deal with prosecutors.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

For federal accessibility managers, adding 'A' to new DEIA initiative is a welcome change

NIST seeks feedback on potential 'moonshot' of supply chain security project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up