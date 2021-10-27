Family mourns sudden death of 5th grader in Rockville classroom

School officials told WTOP's news partner NBC Washington that the Maryland boy — a fifth grader at Rockville's Farmland Elementary — died Monday after collapsing in a classroom.

School officials told WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington that the Maryland boy — a fifth grader at the Rockville school — died Monday after falling ill and collapsing in a classroom.

The boy’s mother said he had been complaining of chest and throat pain for nearly a month, but she was unable to take him for treatment due to medical costs. His family lives in a county shelter.

In a letter to parents sent Tuesday, Farmland Principal April Longest said the school community is working to balance offering respect and support to the boy’s family.

“While we have not shared this loss with any of our students, our school psychologist and counselors along with the district-level staff were on-site and available to support our students who were present when the medical emergency occurred,” Longest wrote.

“We will continue to have qualified staff on-site to support students and staff as we deal with this loss in the days ahead.”

The Baltimore medical examiner’s office is still working to determine the boy’s cause of death.