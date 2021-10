One person was injured in a shooting near the Maryland-D. C. border Saturday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Police.

Montgomery County Police spokesperson Cassandra Durham said officers responded to a shooting near the 7800 block of Georgia Avenue.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Durham said the victim was an unidentified adult male and was transported to a hospital with nonlife threatening injuries.

D.C. police are assisting in the investigation.