Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. officials at odds over vaccine mandate | Prince George's Co. schools to pay drivers for extra routes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 2 bus crashes occur…

2 bus crashes occur near Metro stations

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 8:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Several people were injured when a bus crashed near a Metro station in Maryland on Wednesday morning.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesman Pete Piringer said the crash happened on Church Street near the Rockville Metro station around 7 a.m. and crews at the scene were evaluating several people, news outlets reported.

Some lanes were blocked in the area while police investigate the crash.

About a half hour earlier, a tour bus went off the road and into heavy brush near the Shady Grove Metro station, which is one stop north of the Rockville station. There were no passengers onboard, and the driver, who was trapped inside briefly, was extricated without injuries, Piringer said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Local News | Montgomery County, MD News

State, Commerce data strategies underpin broader agency goals

Defense bill set to deal civilian cyber agency a big power boost

TSA officers score MSPB appeal rights under new agreement

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up