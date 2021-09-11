Man found shot to death on sidewalk at Silver Spring apartment complex

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say a man was shot to death late Friday night at an apartment complex in Silver Spring.

The man has not yet been identified.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the Forest Park Apartment complex in the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road at about 11:30 p.m. Friday for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with a suspected gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

“This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation and no further details can be confirmed at this time,” police said in the news release.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the department’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map showing the general location of the shooting.