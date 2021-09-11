9/11 ANNIVERSARY: DC school honors teacher killed on 9/11 | 9/11 Pentagon survivor looks back | Entertainment's response to 9/11 | Covering 9/11 before smartphones
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Man found shot to…

Man found shot to death on sidewalk at Silver Spring apartment complex

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

September 11, 2021, 6:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, say a man was shot to death late Friday night at an apartment complex in Silver Spring.

The man has not yet been identified.

In a news release, police said officers were called to the Forest Park Apartment complex in the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road at about 11:30 p.m. Friday for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man on the sidewalk with a suspected gunshot wound. He died at the scene, police said.

“This is an active and ongoing homicide investigation and no further details can be confirmed at this time,” police said in the news release.

Police are urging anyone with information to call the department’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

Below is a map showing the general location of the shooting.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Local News | Maryland News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall shock of 9/11

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

CISA tells agencies they don’t have to go it alone on zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up