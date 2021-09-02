Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | Loosing friends over COVID-19 vaccine | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Police investigating after 2…

Police investigating after 2 critically hurt in fall from Montgomery Co. balcony

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

September 20, 2021, 10:45 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two people suffered traumatic injuries in a fall from a second-floor balcony in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday morning, and police are now investigating.

First responders were called to Cypress Spring Road in Clarksburg, south of Ovid Hazen Wells Recreational Park, about 8 a.m. this morning, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said on Twitter.

Both people are adults and both were evaluated for traumatic injuries, the fire service said. One person was said to have life-threatening injuries, according to police.

One person was taken by medevac helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and the other was taken by ambulance to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda.

Montgomery County police said they are investigating the circumstances of the fall.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

Under recent executive order, federal employees must now show proof of vaccination

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up