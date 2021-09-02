Police investigating after 2 critically hurt in fall from Montgomery Co. balcony

Two people suffered traumatic injuries in a fall from a balcony in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday morning, and police are now investigating.

Two people suffered traumatic injuries in a fall from a second-floor balcony in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Monday morning, and police are now investigating.

First responders were called to Cypress Spring Road in Clarksburg, south of Ovid Hazen Wells Recreational Park, about 8 a.m. this morning, a spokesman for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said on Twitter.

Both people are adults and both were evaluated for traumatic injuries, the fire service said. One person was said to have life-threatening injuries, according to police.

One person was taken by medevac helicopter to Shock Trauma in Baltimore and the other was taken by ambulance to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda.

Montgomery County police said they are investigating the circumstances of the fall.