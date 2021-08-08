2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US women win 1st gold medal in volleyball | US women's basketball wins gold | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Pepco construction, traffic disruptions…

Pepco construction, traffic disruptions in Rockville delayed 3 weeks

Thomas Robertson | trobertson@wtop.com

August 8, 2021, 3:50 PM

Drivers in Rockville, Maryland, will have a chance to catch their breath before work on a new Pepco Substation begins and disrupts traffic through early 2022.

The construction, which will shut down a stretch of westbound Randolph Road, was supposed to begin Monday. A Pepco spokesman told WTOP that work has been pushed back to Aug. 30.

Closures on Randolph Road will extend from Parklawn Drive to Nebel Street. Drivers going through the area should plan ahead and consider an alternative route.

Eastbound traffic will be open on that stretch of Randolph Road and westbound traffic will be diverted to Parklawn Drive and to Rockville Pike (Maryland state Route 355). Sidewalks on Randolph road will stay open.

The work is expected to last at least six months.

Below is the area of construction.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report. 

Thomas Robertson

Thomas Robertson is an Associate Producer and Web Writer/Editor at WTOP. After graduating in 2019 from James Madison University, Thomas moved away from Virginia for the first time in his life to cover the local government beat for a small daily newspaper in Zanesville, Ohio.

