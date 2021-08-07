2020 Olympics: Latest from Tokyo | US wins third straight water polo gold | American Seidel earns marathon bronze | Photos | Today's Olympic schedule
Montgomery Co. woman dies while hiking in Maine

The Associated Press

August 7, 2021, 11:09 AM

STOW, Maine (AP) — A volunteer searcher with the Maine Warden Service has discovered the body of a missing 78-year-old Maryland woman who disappeared while hiking Blueberry Mountain in Stow.

Officials said Barbara Goldberg, of Potomac, Maryland, had spoken to her partner via walkie talkie at 11 a.m. Friday, telling him she was almost at the summit.

After a lengthy search, a dog found Goldberg’s walkie talkie Friday night near a ledge and around 3 a.m. Saturday, a volunteer found the body at the base of the ledges by calling her phone and following the faint sound.

