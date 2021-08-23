Bike on Montgomery Co. trails? You could win a prize

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation's Bicycle Swag Bag Contest, which is meant to build attention to next month's international Car Free Day and encourage the use of alternate modes of transportation, is back through Sept. 26.

During the contest, bicyclists riders can submit pictures of themselves riding along a bike path or trail in the Maryland county for the weekly Monday morning drawing. Only one photo entry per person is allowed weekly.

County Executive Marc Elrich says he wants to encourage residents to try bicycling for commuting and exercise.

Participants have to be at least 18 and must live or work in Montgomery County.

To participate, either tag @mococommuter on Twitter or Instagram and add the hashtag #MoCoBikes, or email photos to commuter.services@montgomerycountymd.gov.

Winners will be notified by direct message or email.