Alleged home invader killed in Germantown

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the death of an alleged home invader in Germantown Monday night.

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the death of an alleged home invader in Germantown Monday night.

Montgomery County police were called to a house on Futura Court near William B. Gibbs Jr. Elementary School just before 7:30 p.m.

A homeowner reported a middle-aged man attempting to break into his home through force.

The homeowner then shot the suspect, who died at the scene

A police spokesperson said they believe the two men knew each other but didn’t comment further. Police are speaking to the homeowner as part of the investigation.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WTOP for the latest.