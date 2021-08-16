CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region's 3rd COVID-19 shots status | Alexandria schools' reopening plans | Local vaccination numbers | Tracking local COVID-19 transmission
Alleged home invader killed in Germantown

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com

August 16, 2021, 10:50 PM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the death of an alleged home invader in Germantown Monday night.

Montgomery County police were called to a house on Futura Court near William B. Gibbs Jr. Elementary School just before 7:30 p.m.

A homeowner reported a middle-aged man attempting to break into his home through force.

The homeowner then shot the suspect, who died at the scene

A police spokesperson said they believe the two men knew each other but didn’t comment further. Police are speaking to the homeowner as part of the investigation.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place.

Laura Spitalniak

Laura Spitalniak joined the WTOP edit desk at the beginning of 2020. She previously worked at WAMU, ABC News and CBS News. She is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and the daughter of a librarian.

