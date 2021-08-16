Alleged home invader killed in Germantown

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the death of an alleged home invader in Germantown Monday night.
Montgomery County police were called to a house on Futura Court near William B. Gibbs Jr. Elementary School just before 7:30 p.m.
A homeowner reported a middle-aged man attempting to break into his home through force.
The homeowner then shot the suspect, who died at the scene
A police spokesperson said they believe the two men knew each other but didn’t comment further. Police are speaking to the homeowner as part of the investigation.
