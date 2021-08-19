19-year-old charged with 1st degree murder in Montgomery Co. shooting

Montgomery County, Maryland, police have charged a 19-year-old man with first-degree murder in a deadly Tuesday morning shooting that took place in a residential neighborhood in Wheaton.

Erik Aguilar of Silver Spring was arrested and charged on Thursday with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Marvin Alexander Mendoza.

On Tuesday, at approximately 8:55 a.m., a 911 call was placed for a report of a shooting. Police responded to the 2000 block of Blueridge Avenue in Wheaton, where they found Mendoza dead.

“Through investigation, detectives from the Major Crimes Division identified Aguilar as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for first-degree murder,” a Montgomery County police news release stated. “The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore ruled Mendoza’s manner of death as homicide by gunshot.”

The homicide investigation is active and ongoing, police said.

Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online or via the P3 Tips app.

A map below indicates the area of the shooting.