1 dead following 3-vehicle crash on Beltway in Chevy Chase

One person is dead after a crash on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

One person is dead after a crash on the Inner Loop of Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland, on Thursday afternoon.

Another person was hospitalized following the three-vehicle crash that temporarily shutdown all lanes of the Beltway’s Inner Loop near Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase around 3:15 p.m.

By 4:30 p.m., the WTOP Traffic Center reported that traffic was able to maneuver around the crash investigation, by using the left shoulder.

More than 10 miles of traffic delays remained on the Inner Loop by the time the scene was cleared at 5:57 p.m., according to the Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination Program.