Runaway dog rescued by Montgomery Co. firefighters after falling in well

Montgomery County's Fire and Rescue Service said it had to pull the pup out of a 20-foot-deep abandoned well near the Norwood School in Bethesda Saturday night.

Red rover, red rover, bring … Montgomery County, Maryland’s fire department over to rescue this dog that’s stuck in a well.

Montgomery County’s Fire and Rescue Service said it had to pull the pup out of a 20-foot-deep abandoned well near the Norwood School in Bethesda around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

That meant widening the mouth of the well enough to where crew members could fit a ladder down and bring it up themselves. In the meantime, firefighters were pumping air to make sure the dog had enough oxygen.

ICYMI – Saturday nite (7/24) Animal Rescue (10p) crews from @mcfrs FS710 (Cabin John Park) & others from Spec Ops TRT (Technical Rescue Team) responded to grounds of Norwood School, Potomac, it took ~1 hour to rescue the >80lb mixed-breed Lab from an abandoned underground well https://t.co/wXx6P5BQ2R pic.twitter.com/O32pyBKEET — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 25, 2021



Fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said it was an 11-year-old Labrador Retriever that weighs 100-pounds. The fall did injure the dog, who was running away from its owners before getting itself into trouble.

Let that be a lesson to all of our four-pawed readers out there — you act like a bad dog, and bad things happen.

Below is the area where rescue took place: