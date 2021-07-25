2020 Olympics: US men's basketball loses to France | Swimmer Chase Kalisz wins first US gold | Sunday gold medal roundup | Meet the DC region's Olympians
Runaway dog rescued by Montgomery Co. firefighters after falling in well

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

July 25, 2021, 12:30 PM

Red rover, red rover, bring … Montgomery County, Maryland’s fire department over to rescue this dog that’s stuck in a well.

Montgomery County’s Fire and Rescue Service said it had to pull the pup out of a 20-foot-deep abandoned well near the Norwood School in Bethesda around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

That meant widening the mouth of the well enough to where crew members could fit a ladder down and bring it up themselves. In the meantime, firefighters were pumping air to make sure the dog had enough oxygen.


Fire department spokesman Pete Piringer said it was an 11-year-old Labrador Retriever that weighs 100-pounds. The fall did injure the dog, who was running away from its owners before getting itself into trouble.

Let that be a lesson to all of our four-pawed readers out there — you act like a bad dog, and bad things happen.

Below is the area where rescue took place:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

