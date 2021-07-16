Police looking for parents or guardians of young boy found unattended in Montgomery County

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the parents or guardians of a young boy who was found unattended in Montgomery County Thursday night.

Montgomery County Police said a young boy, who is believed to be 3 or 4, was found unattended outside in the 1700 block of January Drive in White Oak, Maryland, at 10:28 p.m. Thursday.

The boy has been taken to the Third District Station and is being cared for by police while they locate parents or guardians.

Anyone who recognizes the child is asked to the call 301-279-8000.