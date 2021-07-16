Coronavirus News: More variants with low vaccination rates | Eviction ban ending | Prince George's Co. students get vaccinated | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Police looking for parents or guardians of young boy found unattended in Montgomery County

Julie Gallagher | jgallagher@wtop.com

July 16, 2021, 6:13 AM

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the parents or guardians of a young boy who was found unattended in Maryland’s Montgomery County Thursday night.

Montgomery County Police said a young boy, who is believed to be 3 or 4, was found unattended outside in the 1700 block of January Drive in White Oak, Maryland, at 10:28 p.m. Thursday.

boy found in White Oak
This boy was found outside in the 1700 block of January Drive in White Oak. (Courtesy Montgomery County police)

The boy has been taken to the Third District Station and is being cared for by police while they locate parents or guardians.

Anyone who recognizes the child is asked to the call 301-279-8000.

