Communicating got a little easier at this Montgomery Co. park

Montgomery Parks in Maryland launched its first communication board Wednesday.

The hands-on interactive device is for park visitors who have autism, are recovering from a stroke or brain injury, are non-verbal, or have learning and/or developmental disabilities.

The 3-by-5 feet board contains photos and symbols that can be pointed to by anyone.

“So if they’re nonverbal or if someone doesn’t speak a language, the board is in English and Spanish and Braille,” Marybeth Dugan, with Montgomery Parks, said. “You can point, you can nudge, you can look at the board however you communicate.”

Resident Laura McAteer had sent in an email about adding the board. McAteer said she’s worked with similar devices as a physical therapist.

“To see the kids be able to express what they wanted to do when they couldn’t talk was wonderful,” McAteer said.

Two more boards will be coming to the South Germantown Recreational Park complex.