Coronavirus News: US cases rising again | Md. unemployment benefits to continue | Gov. Northam provides relief to Va. businesses | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » 2 people rescued along…

2 people rescued along Maryland trail due to heat-related issues

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

July 13, 2021, 8:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two people had to be rescued along the Billy Goat Trail in Maryland Tuesday because of the heat.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said that one woman was pretty far into the trail when she likely began suffering from the effects of the high temperatures.

She wasn’t able to walk out on her own, so she had to be flown out by helicopter. Piringer said she was in a tough situation and based on where they were, the most efficient way to extract her was by helicopter hoist.

Her condition was serious but not life-threatening, Piringer said.

Earlier, a man was taken out by car, also likely from heat exhaustion.

Piringer said such rescues are common because people often underestimate how hard the Billy Goat Trail can be especially in the heat.

If you’re out on the trail, Piringer said use common sense — hydrate, wear the right shoes and charge your cell phone in case you run into trouble.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden expands pay, hiring for federal firefighters, but union warns it's not enough

Air Force Academy will soon start using mixed reality for hands-on learning

VA will miss its original 2022 deadline for resolving legacy appeals

DoD seeks to develop new career paths to stay ahead of AI competition

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up