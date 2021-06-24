CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
Speed indicators coming to Gaithersburg road

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

June 24, 2021, 4:14 PM

Speed limit signs that also indicate what speed you’re driving at are coming to a road in Gaithersburg, Maryland, that transportation officials said has been the site of several speed-related crashes.

The Montgomery County Department of Transportation said in a statement Thursday that four “dynamic speed signs” are coming to Brink Road, in Gaithersburg – two facing east, two facing west.

The department said it met with residents and the up-county regional services director, “evaluated the road’s crash history and found several crashes on and surrounding Brink Road that were considered speed-related.”

The speed limit on the sections of Brink Road with the signs is 40 mph. Anyone speeding past them will see the sign light up with their actual speed. The department said the display will cut off after a certain point, because some drivers like to rack up a high number on such signs.

The signs are part of a pilot program that will continue in other sections of the county, which in turn is part of Vision Zero — an initiative to completely eliminate severe injuries and deaths from traffic crashes by 2030.

They’ve also started a “20 Is Plenty” initiative for selected local streets.

“Achieving motorist compliance with posted speed limits is critical to our Vision Zero goals,” said MCDOT Director Chris Conklin. “In fact, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration tells us that for more than two decades, speeding has been involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities.”

