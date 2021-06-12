Montgomery Co. police search for 2 children missing from Germantown

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division are asking the public for help in locating two missing children.

Montgomery County police are asking the public for help in finding two children missing from Germantown, Maryland.

Malachi Mobley, 3, and Bria Whittaker, 6, went missing from Falling Water Circle in Germantown on Thursday. Both children were last seen with their grandmother Lisabeth Mobley who is also missing, according to police.

Montgomery County Special Victims Investigations Division is asking for help in locating 3 yr old Malachi Mobley & 6 yr old Bria Whittaker. Both were last seen with their grandmother, Lisabeth Mobley on 6/10/21.

Malachi is 3 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing 37 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

Bria is 3 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 35 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Police and family are concerned for Malachi and Bria’s welfare because of their ages and they have not been seen since Thursday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Malachi and Bria is asked to call the Montgomery County Police 24-hour non-emergency number at 301-279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.