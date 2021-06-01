CORONAVIRUS: Life expectancy drops | Vaccine clinics in Howard Co. | Why vaccine goal will be missed | Vaccine rates among DC teens | Area vaccination numbers
1 killed in motorcycle crash near Gaithersburg

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

June 24, 2021, 10:20 PM

A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle on a highway near Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 370 near Route 355 on Thursday.

According to police, 23-year-old Armon Kossari lost control of his motorcycle, which overturned and ejected him into the center median of I-370.

Kossari died at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Below is the area where it happened.

Luke Garrett

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

