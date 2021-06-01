1 killed in motorcycle crash near Gaithersburg

A man is dead after he crashed his motorcycle on a highway near Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Maryland State Police said the single-vehicle crash happened around 7 p.m. on the westbound lanes of Interstate 370 near Route 355 on Thursday.

According to police, 23-year-old Armon Kossari lost control of his motorcycle, which overturned and ejected him into the center median of I-370.

Kossari died at the scene. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

Traffic Advisory: West bound I-370 is CLOSED at the exit for route 355 in Gaithersburg for a serious collision. All W/B I-370 traffic is being diverted on to Route 355. Expect heavy delays and/or seek alternate route. pic.twitter.com/ibg0xcLusZ — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) June 25, 2021

Below is the area where it happened.