Search for raccoon that bit child and dog in Rockville still underway

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

May 11, 2021, 10:52 AM

The search is still on for a raccoon that attacked a child and a dog in two separate parks in Rockville, Maryland, on Monday morning.

“We have had some reports today of sightings of raccoons, however, neither Animal Control officers nor our police officers have been able to locate it. We ask the community to remain alert, if they see a raccoon or any animal acting strangely or aggressively, they need to contact police as soon as possible by either calling 911 or 240-314-8900,” said Andrea Escher, spokeswoman for the Rockville City Police Department, on Tuesday.

The raccoon bit a child in Kinship Park around 11 a.m. Monday, police tweeted in a community alert. The child was treated and received the necessary vaccinations at Shady Grove Hospital.

Earlier that morning, a dog was bitten about a mile to the north in College Gardens Park. The dog is now in quarantined status, Escher said.

