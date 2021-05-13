CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » MDOT hosts meeting on…

MDOT hosts meeting on University Blvd. bike lane project

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 13, 2021, 8:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is hosting a virtual presentation Thursday so residents in Montgomery County can learn more about the shared streets pilot project coming to University Boulevard in Wheaton.

The program will temporarily repurpose one travel lane in each direction as bike lanes between Amherst Avenue and Arcola Avenue. It’s slated to run until late fall this year, with work on the project scheduled to begin later in the spring.

MDOT SHA’s meeting is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. People can join online through MS Teams.

Other aspects of the program include the following:

  • Reducing the number of vehicular through-lanes from three lanes to two lanes on westbound and eastbound Md. 193;
  • Repurposing travel lanes adjacent to the curbs on westbound and eastbound Md. 193 for use by bicyclists;
  • Modifying the lane assignments on the Arcola Avenue approach to Md. 193 to connect bicyclists to the Md. 193 interim bike lanes;
  • Installing vertical delineators (flexible posts) to separate travel lanes from bike lanes;
  • Installing signing and striping within the project.

More information is available online.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies on the clock to fix long-standing cyber challenges

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up