MDOT hosts meeting on University Blvd. bike lane project

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration is hosting a virtual presentation Thursday so residents in Montgomery County can learn more about the shared streets pilot project coming to University Boulevard in Wheaton.

The program will temporarily repurpose one travel lane in each direction as bike lanes between Amherst Avenue and Arcola Avenue. It’s slated to run until late fall this year, with work on the project scheduled to begin later in the spring.

MDOT SHA’s meeting is scheduled to run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. People can join online through MS Teams.

Other aspects of the program include the following:

Reducing the number of vehicular through-lanes from three lanes to two lanes on westbound and eastbound Md. 193;

Repurposing travel lanes adjacent to the curbs on westbound and eastbound Md. 193 for use by bicyclists;

Modifying the lane assignments on the Arcola Avenue approach to Md. 193 to connect bicyclists to the Md. 193 interim bike lanes;

Installing vertical delineators (flexible posts) to separate travel lanes from bike lanes;

Installing signing and striping within the project.

More information is available online.