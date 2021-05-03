Bike to Work Day is still on for May 21, and Montgomery County, Maryland, will help make accommodations for would-be riders who are still telecommuting.

The pandemic has made Bike to Work Day a different affair this year.

It’s still on for May 21, though, and Montgomery County, Maryland, will help make accommodations for would-be riders who are still telecommuting.

A larger number of “pit stops” will be open around the county to pedaling commuters, and 15,000 free 20th-anniversary commemorative T-shirts will be handed out at those pit stops to riders who preregister. Telecommuters are encouraged to “fake commute” by riding to a pit stop and picking up their shirt, before returning home and logging on to work.

The pit stops will be at:

All American Bicycle Center, Damascus.

Andes Bike Shop, Gaithersburg.

Bike Center Ltd., Gaithersburg.

Chevy Chase Athletic Club, Chevy Chase.

Germantown Cycles, Germantown.

Griffin Cycle, Bethesda.

Just Riding Along Bike Shop, Laytonsville.

MCDOT Mobile Commuter Store, Silver Spring (at the Briggs Chaney Park and Ride lot).

MCDOT Mobile Commuter Store, Germantown (at the Walmart Service Center).

MCDOT TRiPS Store, Silver Spring (on the second floor of the Paul S. Sarbanes Transit Center).

REI Store, Bethesda.

Silver Cycles, Silver Spring.

Terrapin Bicycles, Bethesda.

TREK Bicycle, Rockville.

Takoma Bicycle, Takoma Park.

Find more information about D.C.-area pit stops online. Riders are asked to check ahead on when their pit stop of choice will be open.

Commuter Connections and the Washington Area Bicyclist Association host the free event. And all riders who preregister will be entered into a raffle for a new bike. (Winners don’t have to be present for the drawing.)

Also: This month, the county is having a weekly a “Bicycle Swag Bag” contest, which will feature one of the county’s bike paths and trails.

Riders are asked to submit a photo of themselves along the featured trail and to tag @mococommuter and #MoCobikes on Twitter and Instagram — or email commuter.services@montgomerycountymd.gov — to be entered into a weekly drawing.