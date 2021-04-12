CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: All Virginians 16 and up now eligible for shots | More states could see surge like Michigan | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Montgomery County schools warn…

Montgomery County schools warn of fake sex-assault report

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

April 12, 2021, 3:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The public school system in Montgomery County, Maryland, warned the community Monday that a social media post regarding sexual assaults at county schools is fake.

In a statement Monday, the school system said the post was made to look like it had been made by the school system, but that “these allegations are completely false and this message was not sent by MCPS.”

They’re asking anyone who knows more about where the post came from to call 240-740-3066.

“We understand how troubling it is to see such allegations posted about our school communities,” the statement said. “Please know that the safety of our students is our top priority.”

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

State Department cyber diplomacy bill seeks to fill ‘missing piece’ in interagency defense

From 'cloud-intolerant' to cloud native, Navy networks are undergoing a transformation

Another year, another record-high budget request for VA

Fearing a post-pandemic talent exodus, agencies view telework as key retention tool

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up