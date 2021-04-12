Montgomery County schools warn of fake sex-assault report

The public school system in Montgomery County, Maryland, warned the community Monday that a social media post regarding sexual assaults at county schools is fake.

In a statement Monday, the school system said the post was made to look like it had been made by the school system, but that “these allegations are completely false and this message was not sent by MCPS.”

They’re asking anyone who knows more about where the post came from to call 240-740-3066.

“We understand how troubling it is to see such allegations posted about our school communities,” the statement said. “Please know that the safety of our students is our top priority.”