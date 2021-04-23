Boy, 16, busted for 12 home burglaries in Germantown

A 16-year-old boy faces charges following 12 home burglaries in Germantown, Maryland, between late March and April 15.

Montgomery County police said they nabbed the Germantown teen while the teen during an April 15 break-in.

Police said as officers responded to a 911 call from a resident in the 17700 block of Cricket Hill Drive reporting a burglary in progress at his home at 4:25 a.m. on April 15.

The resident said a someone wearing “all dark clothing” was seen walking around the home, according to police.

Officers said they saw the suspect in the basement before he attempted to flee out the front door, where he was immediately arrested.

Jewelry was found on the teen that was later determined to have been stolen from a package delivered to a home on Stone Hollow Drive, according to a police news release.

As police continued their investigation into the Cricket Hill Drive burglary, officers learned of an attempted residential burglary that happened about two hours earlier at a nearby home in the 13500 block of Ansel Terrace.

The resident there said he had home security video footage of a suspect trying to enter that home, but left after his attempt failed.

Police said the suspect seen on the Ansel Terrace home security video was wearing the same clothing as the 16-year-old suspect arrested at the home on Cricket Hill Drive.

Further investigation revealed the teenager was tied to 10 other break-ins in Germantown:

March 25 — 18000 block of Wheatridge Drive.

March 31 — 12900 block of McCubbin Lane.

March 31 — 18100 block of Stags Leap Terrace.

April 12 — 13500 block of Ansel Terrace.

April 14 — 12500 block of Sanderling Place.

April 15 — Three additional burglaries in the 13500 block of Ansel Terrace.

April 15 — 12900 block of Barleycorn Terrace.

April 15 — 17800 block of Marble Hill Place.

The 16-year-old was charged as a juvenile with multiple counts of burglary-related offenses, and released to the custody of his mother, police said.

WTOP’s Matt Small contributed to this story.