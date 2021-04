Six people were hurt after a multi-car crash on the Outer Loop of the Beltway in Montgomery County, Maryland, Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on Interstate 495 at the Bradley Boulevard overpass between Old Georgetown Road and River Road.

Montgomery County Fire and EMS said two of the six people suffered serious injuries.

