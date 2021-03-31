CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Montgomery County teacher accused of possessing child pornography

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 31, 2021, 8:58 PM

A teacher assigned to a Montgomery County, Maryland, middle school is accused of possessing child pornography.

Police arrested Kevin Bremerman, 35, of Damascus, on a charge of 10 counts of possession of child pornography. He is a teacher at Roberto Clemente Middle School in Germantown.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip back in January on an instant messaging app that a user was possibly uploading child pornography. Montgomery County police began an investigation after they were notified that the user was a county resident.

Police identified Bremerman as a suspect, and conducted a search of his residence on Monday, where they found several videos and photographs of children on his phone. They arrested him on Wednesday.

Police said the offenses do not involve students, but they were concerned “due to the nature of these offenses and Bremerman’s daily interactions with children,” a news release said.

Bremerman has been placed on administrative leave.

