Maryland police investigating sexual assault on Rock Creek Trail

Maryland-National Capital Park Police say a young woman was wrestled to the ground and inappropriately touched near a trail access in Kensington.

Law enforcement are investigating a sexual assault on the Rock Creek Trail in Kensington, Maryland, that occurred Tuesday evening.

A juvenile woman was approached from behind, wrestled to the ground and inappropriately touched near the trail access at Parkwood Drive and Clearbrook Lane around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Maryland-National Capital Park Police’s Montgomery County division said in a news release.

A witness exercising nearby heard her scream and went to investigate, at which point a male suspect is said to have fled the scene.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male in his late teens to mid-20s, between 5 feet, 4 inches and 5 feet, 6 inches tall, skinny and with dark hair. He was not wearing a mask.

Anyone with information on the assault or suspect is asked to contact detectives at 301-929-2748. Tips can also be submitted online at crimetips@mncparkpolice.org.

