Intersection of Executive Blvd. and Old Georgetown Rd. in White Flint to close through August

The intersection of Executive Boulevard and Old Georgetown Road in the White Flint area of North Bethesda, Maryland, will be closed to traffic for the next five months.

Starting Monday through late August, the intersection will be shut down as part of the White Flint West Workaround project — which will see the reconstruction of pedestrian, bike and road infrastructure on Old Georgetown Road, Towne Road, Executive Boulevard, Grand Park Avenue and Banneker Avenue.

Crews are scheduled to work from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays. No overnight shifts are currently planned.

The county government said improvements to Executive Boulevard are expected to lessen the impact to traffic getting to the Montgomery County Conference Center on Marinelli Road, and to nearby Pike and Rose residences and businesses.

County and state transportation officials posted the following information on detours and changes to local traffic patterns during the closure:

Eastbound traffic on Executive Boulevard will end at the traffic signal for 6000 Executive Boulevard.

Southbound traffic on Old Georgetown Road coming from Rockville Pike can only go as far as Grand Park Avenue.

Local southbound traffic on Old Georgetown Road coming from Rockville Pike will have access to the Pallas Apartment Parking Garage and to the T-Mobile parking lot.

Northbound traffic on Old Georgetown Road will be required to make a right turn onto Nicholson Lane to get to northbound MD 355 or a left turn onto Tilden Lane.

Local northbound traffic on Old Georgetown Road will be permitted to get to the service entrance to the Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission Aquatic Center and Wall Park.

]Northbound through traffic on Old Georgetown Road should use Nicholson Lane to get to northbound Md. 355.

Local traffic on Executive Boulevard will be able to access the medical offices and other businesses down to 6000 and 6001 Executive Boulevard; traffic moving in and out of the 6001 Executive Boulevard offices from Towne Road will continue to enter and exit unimpeded.

Montgomery County Ride On buses will continue to serve Executive Boulevard stops. Ride On buses will make a U-turn just past the traffic signal for 6000/6001 Executive Boulevard to be able to proceed with their routes. Only Ride On buses will be allowed to proceed past the traffic signal.

Below is a map of the area: