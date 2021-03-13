Driver struck, killed in Montgomery Co. after getting out of vehicle following roll-over crash

A driver was struck and killed in Maryland's Montgomery County after getting out of a vehicle following an Interstate 270 crash on Friday night.

A driver was struck and killed in Maryland’s Montgomery County after getting out of a vehicle following an Interstate 270 crash on Friday night.

Around 9:18 p.m., Maryland State Police from the Rockville Barrack responded to a call from Montgomery County Fire and EMS about a pedestrian struck on I-270.

Police said the person was struck and killed in the main lanes of northbound I-270 at Clopper Road/Md. Route 117.

An investigation determined the individual who died was the driver in a single vehicle, roll-over crash who got out of the vehicle and was then struck by another driver, according to police.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police have not released the person’s name but say they are trying to notify next of kin.

The collision caused some traffic delays in the area. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.

A map of the location of the crash can be seen below: