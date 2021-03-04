CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hopkins doctors urge caution | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
4 hospitalized following Montgomery County crash

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 19, 2021, 11:35 PM

Traffic lanes reopened around 11:30 p.m. after being blocked in all directions following a crash that involved several vehicles in Montgomery County.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road in Silver Spring.

The crash involved three vehicles, including one that struck a building and one that caught fire.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said there was entrapment and two adults, a toddler and a teenager were taken to the hospital. One adult has critical injuries, a spokesman said.

There is significant debris on the roadway.

Below is the area where it happened.

This story is developing. Check back with WTOP for updates. 

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report. 

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

