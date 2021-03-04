4 hospitalized following Montgomery County crash

Traffic is blocked in all directions following a crash that involved several vehicles in Montgomery County.

Traffic lanes reopened around 11:30 p.m. after being blocked in all directions following a crash that involved several vehicles in Montgomery County.

It happened around 10 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Colesville Road in Silver Spring.

The crash involved three vehicles, including one that struck a building and one that caught fire.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said there was entrapment and two adults, a toddler and a teenager were taken to the hospital. One adult has critical injuries, a spokesman said.

There is significant debris on the roadway.

WTOP’s Luke Garrett contributed to this report.