1 dead in Gaithersburg crash

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

March 29, 2021, 12:30 PM

A man was killed Sunday night in Gaithersburg, Maryland, when the dump truck he was riding in was hit by a car that had left the roadway and become airborne, Montgomery County police said Monday.

Officials said the crash happened at about 10:25 p.m. on Airpark Road near Muncaster Mill Road when a 2019 Volkswagen Jetta heading west on Airpark Road collided with a dump truck heading east.

Police are still investigating the collision, but as of now, they have determined that the Jetta collided with the dump truck in the eastbound lane after the Jetta left the road and became airborne.

The driver of the Jetta, Ryan Alexander Yoder, 17, of Olney, Maryland, and the driver of the dump truck were taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The front-seat passenger in the dump truck, Jack Tyler Wert, 27, of Joy Lane in Damascus, died at a hospital.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call 240-773-6620.

