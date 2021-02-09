White tiger figurine found on I-270 puzzles Rockville police

Maryland police are at a loss to explain how a lifelike figurine of a white tiger came to be perched on an Interstate 270 roadside Jersey wall over the weekend.

Maryland police are at a loss to explain how a lifelike figurine of a white tiger came to be perched on an Interstate 270 roadside Jersey wall over the weekend.

The mystery began early Saturday morning, when 911 operators fielded an alarming call from a driver who had witnessed a large white tiger sitting on a concrete barrier along southbound I-270 before the exit for Montrose Road.

A Rockville City officer found the tiger staring down commuter traffic near Montrose Road, seemingly ready to pounce — except it didn’t.

Did you see the white tiger on I-270?

On Sat. morning, 911 received a call from a driver who reported a white tiger sitting on the jersey wall of I-270 near Montrose Rd. Officers responded & a Rockville City officer located the tiger: a large, lifelike, figurine. pic.twitter.com/raMr4ypY44 — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 9, 2021

Whether through its eternally unflinching gaze or the paint apparently chipping off its whiskers, law enforcement determined the “animal” was far less than the menacing threat they might have prepared for.

“It is still a mystery as to how, and why, the white tiger appeared on 270,” a spokeswoman for the Rockville City Police Department told WTOP.

Regardless, Rockville’s would-be feline traffic spotter appears to have scored a desk job with Montgomery County law enforcement.

“We’re happy to report that the tiger has been adopted by MCP’s 1st District officers,” county police later tweeted, “and has found a new perch at the station — where he is sure to only interrupt foot traffic!”