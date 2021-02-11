CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 variants in DC | Fauci on vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Police: Woman attacked after getting off bus in Gaithersburg

Abigail Constantino

February 11, 2021, 6:47 PM

Police are looking for a suspect who they said stabbed and tried to rob and sexually assault a woman after she got off a bus in Gaithersburg, Maryland, last week.

Montgomery County police said the attack happened around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3. A 52-year-old woman got off a bus at the intersection of Washington Grove Lane and Amity Drive, near Washington Square Park.

The woman told police that a man approached her from behind and grabbed her. He tried to steal her purse and tried to sexually assault her, police said. During the attack, the suspect stabbed the victim in her upper body, police added. She was taken to the hospital.

The man ran away when he saw an approaching vehicle. Police didn’t have many details about the suspect, but said he was about 5-foot-10 and wore all dark clothing at the time.

Anyone with information about this case can call Montgomery County police at (240) 773-5770.

Below is a map of the area where police said the attack happened.

