Montgomery Co. to reopen 8 rec centers

Montgomery County, Maryland, will reopen eight community recreation centers on a limited schedule beginning Monday.

Residents can start scheduling time to use recreational rooms, such as fitness rooms and gymnasiums, without a class starting Friday. Instructor-led classes were reopened Feb. 16.

The centers that are reopening include:

“Getting our residents back in our facilities safely is one our highest priorities,” Montgomery County Recreation Director Robin Riley said. “COVID-19 has been hard for everyone and recreation and physical activity is a great way for people to manage their stress, get healthier and feel better.”

In order to reserve a fitness room or gym activities, residents must have a ‘Fit N Play’ pass. Montgomery residents who are 18 years or older can purchase a six-month pass for $55. Residents under 17 can get a pass for free.

Residents who live in the same household will be able to schedule a room together. Pickleball and badminton are available for members to play against one other person.

There are no team sports or double play.