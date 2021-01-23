CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Suspect charged in man’s death after Silver Spring apartment assault

Valerie Bonk

January 23, 2021, 12:31 PM

A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead following an assault in a Silver Spring, Maryland apartment.

Around 9:27 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the 12000 block of Veirs Mill Road in Silver Spring for a report of an assault in an apartment.

When they arrived on the scene, police found a man dead inside the apartment.

Police say there is no threat to public safety and that the investigation is ongoing.

More information will be released once the victim’s family is located and notified, police said.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation in 12000 blk of Veirs Mill Rd. 911 call received at approx. 9:27 pm for the report of an assault in apt. Officers responded & located deceased male inside apt w/ trauma to body. No threat to public safety. Ongoing investigation.

— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) January 23, 2021

A map of the location of the apartment can be seen below:

