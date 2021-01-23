Suspect charged in man’s death after Silver Spring apartment assault

A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder after a man was found dead following an assault in a Silver Spring, Maryland apartment.
Around 9:27 p.m. on Friday, police responded to the 12000 block of Veirs Mill Road in Silver Spring for a report of an assault in an apartment.
When they arrived on the scene, police found a man dead inside the apartment.
Police say there is no threat to public safety and that the investigation is ongoing.
More information will be released once the victim’s family is located and notified, police said.
