South Germantown Bike Park closed until March

The seasonal closure of the South Germantown Bike Park took effect Thursday due to "adverse track conditions," according to statement by Montgomery Parks, which is part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

The South Germantown Bike Park in Montgomery County, Maryland, is closed for the season, officials said.

The bike park, which is located in South Germantown Recreational Park, sustained damage due to use during wet and muddy conditions, Montgomery Parks said.

Repairs on the trail will begin this winter and the park is expected to reopen in March, according to the statement.

Trail users can find up-to-date information on trail closures and conditions on the Montgomery Parks RainoutLine as the closure continues.

The South Germantown Bike Park, located along the Hoyles Mill Trail, opened in October 2018, and is maintained by Montgomery Parks and The Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts.