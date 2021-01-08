CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pfizer says vaccine works against variant | UK OKs 3rd vaccine | US reaches grim milestone | Latest test results
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » South Germantown Bike Park…

South Germantown Bike Park closed until March

Matt Small

January 8, 2021, 10:40 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The South Germantown Bike Park in Montgomery County, Maryland, is closed for the season, officials said.

The seasonal closure of the South Germantown Bike Park took effect Thursday due to “adverse track conditions,” according to statement by Montgomery Parks, which is part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission.

The bike park, which is located in South Germantown Recreational Park, sustained damage due to use during wet and muddy conditions, Montgomery Parks said.

Repairs on the trail will begin this winter and the park is expected to reopen in March, according to the statement.

Trail users can find up-to-date information on trail closures and conditions on the Montgomery Parks RainoutLine as the closure continues.

The South Germantown Bike Park, located along the Hoyles Mill Trail, opened in October 2018, and is maintained by Montgomery Parks and The Mid-Atlantic Off-Road Enthusiasts.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New annual leave carryover policy now in effect for federal employees, OPM says

As new member of IC, Space Force is looking for a clearer picture of orbit and beyond

With new cloud policy, Navy moves back to a centralized approach

NSF develops predictive model to flag improper payments in grants

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up