Neighbor helps family escape Gaithersburg fire

Several Maryland families have been displaced following a house fire late Saturday night in Montgomery County.

Firefighters responded to “heavy fire” conditions in the garage of a house in the 1010 block of Sterling Terrace in Gaithersburg at 11:20 p.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

A neighbor helped the family get out and even went back into the flames to rescue a young child before firefighters arrived on the scene, he said.

All occupants escaped without injury. Most of the fire was out by 12:37 a.m. Sunday.

ICYMI (1120p 1/23) Sterling Ter, Gburg, NOTE: everybody got out prior to the arrival of firefighters thanks in part to a neighbor assisting & rescuing 1 of the young children who was initially inside while others got out, BTW no injuries & several families will be displaced https://t.co/ge80lmqQYJ pic.twitter.com/vRwfHox3lq — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) January 24, 2021

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A map of the area is below.

