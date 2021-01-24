CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Dr. Fauci's WTOP interview | Va. vaccinations face this barrier | Latest test results
Neighbor helps family escape Gaithersburg fire

Matt Small

January 24, 2021, 8:57 AM

Several Maryland families have been displaced following a house fire late Saturday night in Montgomery County.

Firefighters responded to “heavy fire” conditions in the garage of a house in the 1010 block of Sterling Terrace in Gaithersburg at 11:20 p.m., according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer.

A neighbor helped the family get out and even went back into the flames to rescue a young child before firefighters arrived on the scene, he said.

All occupants escaped without injury. Most of the fire was out by 12:37 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WTOP’s Adisa Hargett-Robinson contributed to this report.

