Man found dead at parking lot near Montgomery County school

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the death of a man who was found inside a vehicle parked at an elementary school.

Martin Sean Nolan, 21, of Rockville, had trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday, a Montgomery County police news release said.

Just before 5:40 a.m., the Emergency Communications Center (911) got a call about a shooting that just happened in the parking area near Highland Elementary School on Medway Street in the Wheaton-Glenmont area.

Police found Nolan inside a vehicle. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of his death.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Montgomery County police’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070

Below is the area where Nolan was found.