INAUGURATION NEWS: Inauguration entertainment | Ex-CIA chief confident about security | Metro and roads | Inauguration FAQs
Home » Montgomery County, MD News » Man found dead at…

Man found dead at parking lot near Montgomery County school

Abigail Constantino

January 14, 2021, 11:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police in Montgomery County, Maryland, are investigating the death of a man who was found inside a car parked at an elementary school.

Martin Sean Nolan, 21, of Rockville, had trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene Thursday, a Montgomery County police news release said.

Just before 5:40 a.m., the Emergency Communications Center (911) got a call about a shooting that just happened in the parking area near Highland Elementary School on Medway Street in the Wheaton-Glenmont area.

Police found Nolan inside a vehicle. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of his death.

Anyone with information on what happened should call Montgomery County police’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070

Below is the area where Nolan was found.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New House bill would block future administrations from using Schedule F, or anything else like it

Coast Guard sets up recruiting corps to deal with struggling numbers

DoD marketplace aims to shield supply chain from adversarial capital

Historic absences at MSPB hit 4-year mark, creating potentially costly backlog

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up